24 states report high levels of respiratory virus activity

Respiratory virus activity levels are rising in many parts of the country, with 24 states reporting high levels for the week ending Dec. 21, up from 14 the week prior.

Eight states — Alabama, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oregon and Tennessee — and New York City reported "very high" levels, according to newly updated CDC data.

Sixteen states — Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington — and Washington, D.C., saw "high" activity levels, which reflect the weekly percentage of visits to an outpatient healthcare provider or emergency department for fever and cough or sore throat. Nearly 5% of visits reported to the CDC's surveillance network for respiratory viruses were for influenza-like illness, an increase from the week prior and above the 3% national baseline.

Four more virus updates:

1. Less than 6% of ED visits were related to viral respiratory illness for the week ending Dec. 21, with influenza accounting for the highest percentage at 3.1% of visits. Visits for COVID and RSV have been on the rise in recent weeks.

2. Nationally, flu positivity increased to 12% for the week ending Dec. 21, up from 9% the week prior. Flu-related hospital admissions also rose slightly this week, with more than 12,500 patients with laboratory-confirmed influenza admitted to hospitals. According to CDC estimates, there have been at least 3.1 million illnesses, 37,000 hospitalizations and 1,500 deaths from the flu so far this season.

3. ED visits and hospitalizations for RSV are increasing, particularly among children and older adults.

4. A growing number of health systems are reinstating mask mandates and visitation restrictions to curb the spread of respiratory viruses. West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health reintroduced a mask mandate Dec. 16, which applies to all patients, staff and visitors. On Dec. 27, Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health implemented visitor restrictions within inpatient units at five of its hospitals, citing an increase in respiratory virus activity across the state.