200+ symptoms linked to long COVID, report finds

Long COVID can present more than 200 symptoms, and a positive COVID-19 test is not needed to make a long COVID diagnosis, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

More than 16 million people in the U.S. have long COVID, according to federal estimates. Some symptoms can be "difficult to clinically assess," according to a June 5 news release from the National Academies, and long COVID health effects might be absent from the Social Security Administration's Listing of Impairments.

The report lists the 200-plus symptoms and points to evidence that many long COVID symptoms diminish within 12 months.

Other recent research on the condition discovered COVID-19 effects can linger three years after initial diagnosis.

Access the National Academies' report here.