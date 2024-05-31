COVID-19 effects can linger 3 years later, study finds

Patients who were hospitalized within a month of having a severe COVID-19 infection still had a higher risk of death and other complications three years after, according to a study published May 30 in Nature.

For three years, researchers tracked a group of 135,161 patients who had COVID-19 infections and compared their outcomes to 5,206,835 individuals who did not. All individuals were veterans tracked through the Department of Veterans Affairs database.

For individuals who were not hospitalized after a COVID-19 infection, the heightened risk of death went away after one year. But it remained among those who were hospitalized, and in addition, being hospitalized for a COVID-19 infection left patients at a higher risk for many other adverse events three years later.

"Our findings show reduction of risks over three years of follow-up but persistent increased risks of major adverse outcomes among hospitalized individuals…" the study authors wrote. "At three-year follow-up, there was no evidence in our cohort for new adverse outcomes that were not previously manifest."

Lead study author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, director of the clinical epidemiology center for the VA St. Louis Health Care System, told Bloomberg the importance of the study challenges a normal way of thinking about the virus.



"We are used to thinking about infections as acute events with health effects that manifest around the time of infection," Dr. Al-Aly told the news outlet. "The data shows that COVID can cause health effects even three years later."