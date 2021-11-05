2-week COVID case increases highest in these 3 states

New Mexico, Arizona and Nebraska are reporting the highest 14-day increases in new COVID-19 cases, according to Nov. 5 data from state and local agencies, as cited by The New York Times.

COVID-19 cases in New Mexico have jumped 44 percent over the last two weeks, and the state is reporting 49 infections per 100,000 people as of Nov. 5.

New infections in Arizona are up 30 percent over 14 days, with 38 cases per 100,000 residents.

In Nebraska, new cases are up 28 percent over the last two weeks, with 38 cases per 100,000 people.