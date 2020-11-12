1st flu death reported in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2020-21 season Nov. 10.

The death occurred in the week ending Nov. 7. Health officials did not disclose the patient's gender or county of residence, but said the case involved an adult between the age of 50 and 64.

As of Nov. 7, the state has reported 383 flu cases this season in 26 of its 67 counties.

