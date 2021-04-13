12% of children with COVID-19 hospitalized, study finds

Among a study cohort of 20,714 pediatric COVID-19 patients in the U.S., 11.7 percent were hospitalized, according to research published April 9 in Jama Network Open.

To conduct the study, researchers analyzed information from 869 medical facilities that provided discharge data to the Premier Healthcare Database Special COVID-19 Release. Specifically, they evaluated patients aged 18 and younger who had an inpatient or emergency department encounter with a primary or secondary COVID-19 discharge diagnosis between March 1 and Oct. 31, 2020.

Nearly 12 percent of pediatric COVID-19 patients, or 2,430, were hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 31.1 percent experienced a severe infection, meaning they required admission to an intensive care unit or mechanical ventilation, findings showed.

Researchers also found severe COVID-19 occurred more often in children aged 2-11, compared to older children, in male patients and among patients with one or more chronic conditions.

"Although most children with COVID-19 experience mild illness, some children develop serious illness that leads to hospitalization, use of mechanical ventilation, and death," the study said. "Understanding factors associated with severe COVID-19 among children could help inform prevention and control strategies."

To view the full study, click here.

