10 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide but 10 states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks prior.

As of Feb. 23, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on Feb. 9. Becker's calculated the 14-day change in daily average death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.

Nationwide, deaths have fallen 26 percent in the last 14 days, averaging 1,908 daily deaths, data from the Times shows.

Note: States are ranked by the 14-day change in daily deaths as of Feb. 23.

1. Montana

Seven-day death average: 9

14-day change: 172.7 percent

2. Maine

Seven-day death average: 16

14-day change: 86.1 percent

3. Wyoming

Seven-day death average: 4.1

14-day change: 70.8 percent

4. Tennessee

Seven-day death average: 78

14-day change: 52.9 percent

5. Arizona

Seven-day death average: 86

14-day change: 26.5 percent

6. West Virginia

Seven-day death average: 21

14-day change: 16.7 percent

7. Alabama

Average daily deaths: 37

14-day change: 8.8 percent

8. New Mexico

Seven-day death average: 17

14-day change: 6.3 percent

9. Delaware

Seven-day death average: 7

14-day change: 6.1 percent

10. Kentucky

Seven-day death average: 30

14-day change: 3.5 percent