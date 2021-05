10 states where COVID-19 cases are highest: NYT

Using data from state and local health agencies, The New York Times is reporting the average number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.

Below are ten states where number of cases per 100,000 people are highest:

Colorado

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24

14-day change: 22 percent decrease

Michigan

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 24

14-day change: 47 percent decrease

Maine

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 20

14-day change: 10 percent decrease

Minnesota

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 18

14-day change: 37 percent decrease

West Virginia

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 18

14-day change: 7 percent decrease

Pennsylvania

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 16

14-day change: 39 percent decrease

Florida

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 16

14-day change: 35 percent decrease

Washington

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 16

14-day change: 18 percent decrease

Oregon

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 15

14-day change: 20 percent decrease

Illinois

Daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000: 15

14-day change: 29 percent decrease

