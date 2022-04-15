10 places where COVID-19 cases are projected to jump the most

Mississippi is projected to have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any state by April 25, according to forecasts from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 map forecasting tool projects that average daily cases in the U.S. could hit more than 46,000 by April 25. The tool showed a national daily average of 33,152 cases for April 15.

Becker's calculated the rate at which daily COVID-19 cases are expected to increase using current and predicted figures from Mayo Clinic's tool. Nine states and Washington, D.C., are projected to see the largest jumps in daily cases by April 25:

State Average daily cases on April 15 Average daily cases on April 25 Percent change (%) Mississippi 258 622 141 South Dakota 24 46 92 South Carolina 453 782 73 Connecticut 748 1,279 71 New York 6,069 9,824 62 New Jersey 2,007 3,153 57 Rhode Island 361 554 53 Washington, D.C. 239 366 53 Ohio 713 1,063 49 Virginia 1,135 1,690 49

Note: Mayo Clinic uses a Bayesian statistical model to forecast cases that automatically updates as new data becomes available. Forecasts were unavailable for Alaska and Hawaii. There is an uncertainty interval for forecast values, with lower and upper bounds that are not included in the calculations in this table. To learn more about the data Mayo Clinic uses to forecast hot spots, click here. Becker's pulled the forecast values April 15 at 8:45 a.m. CDT.