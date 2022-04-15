10 places where COVID-19 cases are projected to jump the most

Mississippi is projected to have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases of any state by April 25, according to forecasts from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic. 

Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 map forecasting tool projects that average daily cases in the U.S. could hit more than 46,000 by April 25. The tool showed a national daily average of 33,152 cases for April 15. 

Becker's calculated the rate at which daily COVID-19 cases are expected to increase using current and predicted figures from Mayo Clinic's tool. Nine states and Washington, D.C., are projected to see the largest jumps in daily cases by April 25: 

State

Average daily cases on April 15

Average daily cases on April 25

Percent change (%)

Mississippi

258

622

141

South Dakota

24

46

92

South Carolina

453

782

73

Connecticut

748

1,279

71

New York

6,069

9,824

62

New Jersey

2,007

3,153

57

Rhode Island

361

554

53

Washington, D.C.

239

366

53

Ohio

713

1,063

49

Virginia

1,135

1,690

49

Note: Mayo Clinic uses a Bayesian statistical model to forecast cases that automatically updates as new data becomes available. Forecasts were unavailable for Alaska and Hawaii. There is an uncertainty interval for forecast values, with lower and upper bounds that are not included in the calculations in this table. To learn more about the data Mayo Clinic uses to forecast hot spots, click here. Becker's pulled the forecast values April 15 at 8:45 a.m. CDT.

 

