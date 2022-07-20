Woodland Behavioral nursing home prepares for closure after controversial run 

Nearly 120 residents remain at Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center at Andover (N.J.) as the facility prepares to close in August after a troublesome history, Sparta Independent reported July 19.

Eighteen of the remaining residents are from New Jersey and 102 are from New York. New York State Medicaid is on-site to create discharge plans for those residents, and the National Guard remains on-site to assist with nursing home operations. The Department of Labor is also holding job fairs for the facility's 250 staff members.

Police discovered 17 bodies in a small morgue made for no more than four people at the facility in April 2020. There had been increased scrutiny on the facility as allegations of neglect continued to stream in.