Wisconsin blocks SSM Health nursing home sale

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has denied the sale of three nonprofit SSM Health nursing facilities to a New Jersey-based for-profit company, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sept. 27.

The deal, announced in July, would have allowed Complete Care to purchase St. Mary's Care Center, St. Clare Meadows and Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center.



The health department cited Complete Care's "history of noncompliance" as reasoning for the denial.



A spokesperson for Complete Care said the company had submitted additional information to address the state's concerns, and a spokesperson for St. Louis-based SSM Health said the denial was a "setback," according to the Wisconsin State Journal.