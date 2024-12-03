Will Trump reverse the nursing home staffing mandate? 3 notes

Nursing home officials said they are counting on the Trump administration to reverse an impending Biden-era staffing level mandate, KFF Health News reported Dec. 3.

About 40 states and nonprofits have sued HHS and CMS over a rule that, when implemented in 2026, would require long-term care facilities to have a registered nurse on site for 24 hours per day, seven days a week as opposed to the current requirement of eight hours per day, seven days a week.



In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said the final rule "poses an existential threat to the nursing home industry as many nursing homes that are already struggling will have no choice but to go out of business."



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in August filed a similar lawsuit against the Biden administration over the mandate, a suit that was supported by the American Hospital Association in an amicus brief.



"Imposing inflexible numerical thresholds on long-term-care facilities will lead to worse patient outcomes and less patient-care capacity across the entire healthcare system," the AHA brief said.



KFF Health News spoke to nursing home industry insiders about what the incoming Trump administration might mean for the staffing level rule.



Here are three things to know from the report: