Texas sues over nursing home staffing mandate

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden administration over a nursing home staffing level mandate.

Filed Aug. 14 in the Northern District Court of Texas, the lawsuit requests to overturn a rule that would require nursing homes to provide 3.48 hours of care per resident per day and have a registered nurse to be on duty at all times, according to an Aug. 14 report from The Hill.



Costs associated with the new rule "could cause rural nursing homes to shut down, forcing elderly citizens out of care," Mr. Paxton said in an Aug. 14 news release.



The rule is not planned to go into effect until 2026 and will cost nursing homes $43 billion over the next decade, according to The Hill, citing HHS estimates.