Virginia Mason Franciscan closes rehab clinic

Tacoma, Wash.-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is closing its outpatient rehabilitation and physical therapy clinic in Port Orchard, Wash., July 12, Gig Harbor Now reported June 20.

The clinic is no longer financially viable with current insurance reimbursement rates, Chad Melton, president of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's St. Michael Medical Center, told Gig.

As a result of the closure, about 50 patients will be transferred to nearby facilities and the system will work to help seven staff members transition to other area providers.

"We are committed to doing everything we can to support impacted patients and team members in a smooth transition plan," Mr. Melton said in the report.