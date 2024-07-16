The top 10 geriatric hospitals, per US News

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City tops U.S. News & World Report's list of the best hospitals for geriatrics.
U.S. News evaluated 1,489 hospitals for their care of patients ages 75 and older, publishing the results July 16.
Here are the top 10 geriatric hospitals, as ranked by the publication:
- Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)
- NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)
- UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles)
- Cleveland Clinic
- Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)
- Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)