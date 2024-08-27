The 15 rehab centers to earn new CMS designation

CMS has named the inaugural group of rehabilitation centers to earn the Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Center designation.
Joanne Smith, MD, was president and CEO of the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab rehabilitation research hospital, formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.
The Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act was signed into law Jan. 5, 2023, after Dr. Smith's death in 2021. The designation honors rehabilitation centers leading the field in research and treatment innovations.
Here are the 15 centers on the inaugural list:
- Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland)
- MedStar Health Research Institute (Columbia, Md.)
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Center-Icahn School of Medicine (New York City)
- Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago-Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
- Rusk Rehabilitation-New York University (New York City)
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (Fruitdale, Calif.)
- Saint Mary's-Mayo Clinic Hospital (Rochester, Minn.)
- Spain Rehabilitation Center-University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Boston)
- Tirr Memorial Hermann (Houston)
- University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)
- Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital System (Richmond)