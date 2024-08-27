The 15 rehab centers to earn new CMS designation

CMS has named the inaugural group of rehabilitation centers to earn the Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Center designation.

Joanne Smith, MD, was president and CEO of the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab rehabilitation research hospital, formerly known as the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.



The Dr. Joanne Smith Memorial Rehabilitation Innovation Centers Act was signed into law Jan. 5, 2023, after Dr. Smith's death in 2021. The designation honors rehabilitation centers leading the field in research and treatment innovations.



Here are the 15 centers on the inaugural list: