Pennsylvania nursing home fire sends 20 to hospital

A fire at Mount Carmel (Pa.) Senior Living Community sent 20 people to area hospitals with minor injuries, according to a Jan. 4 report from NBC affiliate WGAL.

Officials responded to reports of a fire at the facility the morning of Jan. 4. Investigators determined the fire originated in a hallway of the personal care facility, according to a Jan. 5 news release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Twelve residents, three staff members and five first responders were transported to local hospitals for care. One nursing home staff member remained hospitalized for smoke inhalation on Jan. 5, the release said.

Mount Carmel Senior Living Community did not immediately respond to Becker's request for comment but did confirm all residents were accounted for through the facility's Facebook page. A follow-up post shared that the nursing home's fitness center would be closed until further notice.

