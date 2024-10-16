OSF renames rehab hospital

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is renaming one of its long-term rehabilitation hospitals to better align with hospital names throughout the system.

The OSF Transitional Care Hospital in Peoria will now be called OSF HealthCare Divine Mercy Continuing Care Hospital, according to an Oct. 15 system news release.

OSF HealthCare Divine Mercy Continuing Care Hospital is a 47-bed hospital that offers post-acute care and acute rehabilitation care for people who have experienced acute injury, impairment or injury. The name change will not impact patient care, the release said.