Oregon nursing home fire kills 1

One person died and several were injured in a fire caused by an explosion at an Oregon nursing home Oct. 5, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Emergency services responded to a fire at St. Helens, Ore.-based Columbia Hills Retirement Center just after midnight. They found six of the 31 units on fire, according to OPB.

Six people were pulled from the building, but one did not survive, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

Injured residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. Nearby assisted living communities and the Red Cross are collaborating to place residents while the fire is under investigation.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined, according to the report.