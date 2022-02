Patient safety has worsened in post-acute care settings since the pandemic began, according to CMS data cited in a Feb. 12 article published by The New England Journal of Medicine.

When compared to the second quarter in 2019, skilled nursing facilities saw rates of falls causing major injury increase 17.4 percent during the second quarter of 2020.

Rates of pressure ulcers reported by skilled nursing facilities increased by 41.8 percent when compared to 2019.