Nursing homes nationwide nearing COVID-19 infection records 

COVID-19 infections are rising among both nursing home residents and staff nationwide, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 11.

There were 32,061 new confirmed cases among nursing-home residents in the week ending Jan. 9, according to the CDC Nursing Home COVID-19 Data Dashboard. The highest weekly level recording was over 34,000 in December 2020.

California, Texas and Pennsylvania are currently experiencing the worst surge of nursing home cases in the country.

CDC data also showed 57,243 new cases among nursing-home staffers, which is nearly double the December 2020 peak.

The surge in infections and resulting staffing situation has led some facilities, like Genesis Healthcare, to pause admissions. The Boston Globe reported Rhode Island has mandated all visitors to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests in order to enter facilities.

The Wall Street Journal reported that experts hope treatment options and vaccination availability will mitigate the current surge.