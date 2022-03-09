Nursing home lobbyists request sit-down with Biden 

The American HealthCare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living are seeking a meeting with President Joe Biden and the head of CMS to discuss what they called "factually incorrect" information presented during the president's recent announcement of nursing home reforms.

In a March 8 letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra requesting the meeting, HealthCare Association President and CEO Mark Parkinson thanked the administration for its efforts to improve care, but said "simply factually incorrect" information was presented about the industry in the plan's unveiling.

"What is concerning about the rhetoric surrounding last week’s announcement is that it demoralized an already beaten-down sector," the letter stated.

The groups said they hope to discuss improvements already made within the industry in collaboration with CMS and the workforce crisis.

"We think a more thoughtful and results-oriented approach is the Care For Our Seniors Act — a bold nursing home reform plan AHCA released last year with LeadingAge," the letter said.

"We recognize the need to hire more caregivers and offer more private rooms, among other ongoing improvements, but we must also recognize that the government funding to bring forth these improvements is not currently there."