Notorious California nursing home closing after loss of Medicaid, Medicare license 

A Bakersfield, Calif., nursing home dubbed a "house of horrors" by residents is set to close after losing its license with Medicare and Medicaid, NBC affiliate KGET reported Feb. 3.



The CMS termination letter noted that Kingston Healthcare Centers's failure to comply with its participation requirements is fully documented in 11 surveys completed in the last six months. The contract with Medicare and Medicaid will expire Feb. 6.

Medicare labeled the facility the worst in its county and one of the worst in the state after a 2019 inspection, according to KGET.

The facility notified residents of the shutdown in a letter obtained by KGET, but did not specify a closure date. The letter also said residents will be assigned an individual physician to assist in finding another nursing home.