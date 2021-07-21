New York nursing home shutters after 40 years

After more than 40 years, Rochester, N.Y.-based Hill Haven Rehabilitation and Transitional Care Center is set to close this fall, reports CBS affiliate WROC-TV.

"Hill Haven has been a staple of our community," said Jill Graziano, BSN, RN, senior vice president of extended care at Rochester Regional Health, which operates Hill Haven. "Following months of deliberation and careful consideration, we are announcing the building's retirement, but not its legacy, which our employees will carry forward. We are committed to keeping 100 percent of Hill Haven's 350 staff members with positions throughout the health system."

Multiple factors influenced the decision, including "the shifting needs of the community, as well as growth of in-home and transitional senior living and healthcare options."

"New choices of care continue to emerge as more people seek alternatives to nursing homes — a trend that has been growing, even before the pandemic, which has impacted admissions," Ms. Graziano said July 20, according to WROC-TV. "As an integrated healthcare delivery system, we understand continuum of care is essential and Rochester Regional is positioned to meet the needs of many Hill Haven residents through our wide-range of personalized, comprehensive programs."

The 288-bed facility currently has 123 open beds, according to state data cited by WROC-TV.

A specific closure date has not been set yet.

​Only a quarter of nursing homes and assisted living communities are confident they can remain open for another year or more, according to recent survey findings from The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.