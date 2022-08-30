New York nursing home opens COVID-19 wing after 40 residents, 8 employees infected

Forty residents of Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Syracuse, N.Y., have been moved to a special COVID-19 wing after testing positive for the virus, syracuse.com reported Aug. 29.

The wing is staffed by employees who only care for COVID-19 patients. Eight employees of the center also tested positive.

"In order to keep all residents and staff safe and to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 virus, Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation in Syracuse created a Covid-only wing in the building for those residents who have been exposed," spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz told Becker's. "This wing has a dedicated staff, both clinical and non-clinical, and who will only work with those residents dressed in specialized PPE that staff are provided with. As the health of these residents improve showing negative COVID, they can return to their normal room. The safety and health of our residents and staff are our first priorities."