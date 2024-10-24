McLaren Health closing long-term acute hospital to build outpatient campus

Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care will close its Bay City, Mich.-based long-term acute care hospital, McLaren Bay Special Care, on Dec. 22. The health system is moving forward with plans to build a multi-specialty outpatient campus on the site.

The outpatient campus will include new and expanded specialty care service line facilities as well as laboratory and advanced imaging services, according to an Oct. 23 news release from McLaren. Additional project details regarding cost will be shared after they are finalized, a health system spokesperson told Becker's on Oct. 24.



"Every effort will be made to offer McLaren Bay Special Care team members positions within the organization," the release said. The decision to close the long-term acute care hospital was based on the facility's decreased utilization.



McLaren Bay Special Care is a 31-bed hospital that specializes in the care of patients with complex medical needs, according to the hospital's website. All current patients are expected to be discharged by the time the hospital closes, the spokesperson said.



McLaren Health Care system is composed of 13 hospitals as well as ASCs, imaging centers, a primary and specialty care physician network, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. It has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees, according to the health system's website.