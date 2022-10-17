Maryland nursing homes, hospitals to get $50M to fight staff shortages

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will disburse $50 million to nursing homes and hospitals to ease workforce challenges and COVID-related barriers, Maryland News reported Oct. 16.

The aid comes after the COVID-19 public health emergency was extended by 90 days on Oct. 13.

The funds will be split evenly between hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, according to Maryland News.

The state is also issuing $30 million to Medicare Advantage plans in Maryland. The state Department of Health said this funding was "a one-time program to stabilize the market as plans are to be discussed with the federal government to develop long-term proposals."