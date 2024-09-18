Less than 1% of physicians specialize in care older adult care

The older adult population is expected to reach 82.1 million by 2050, yet less than 1% of physicians specialize in their care, according to a recent study of Americans over the age of 65.

Philanthropic organization The John A. Hartford Foundation partnered with Age Wave, to research how older adults are experiencing and navigating the healthcare industry.



The findings were published Sept. 17 in the "Meeting the Growing Demand for Age-Friendly Care: Health Care at the Crossroads" survey. More than 2,500 adults ages 65 and older provided their insights in a survey conducted by The Harris Poll between April 17 and May 9.



The survey found five healthcare disruptors: demographic shifts, the healthspan-lifespan gap, fragmentation, high costs and inequity, workforce shortages, and technological advances.



Here are 10 main takeaways from the survey:



