Joint Commission revises home care survey: 3 things to know

The Joint Commission has revised its home health agency accreditation survey process to align with similar CMS guideline updates published March 15.
The revisions were announced in an Oct. 9 newsletter from the commission.
Here are three things to know about the revisions:
- Interview times with patients, caregivers, family members and home health staff have been extended.
- Documents requested by the Joint Commission now include several CMS-required documents.
- The revisions were published in August as part of the Joint Commission's 2024 "Home Care Accreditation Survey Activity Guide."