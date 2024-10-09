Joint Commission revises home care survey: 3 things to know

Elizabeth Gregerson -

The Joint Commission has revised its home health agency accreditation survey process to align with similar CMS guideline updates published March 15.  

The revisions were announced in an Oct. 9 newsletter from the commission. 

Here are three things to know about the revisions:

  1. Interview times with patients, caregivers, family members and home health staff have been extended.

  2. Documents requested by the Joint Commission now include several CMS-required documents.

  3. The revisions were published in August as part of the Joint Commission's 2024 "Home Care Accreditation Survey Activity Guide."

