Industry group honors 10 'Champions of Seniors' 

Argentum, a national trade association for senior living facilities, recently honored 10 recipients with its 2022 Champions of Seniors Award.

The awardees all have promoted the cause of senior living through daily work as state-based senior living advocates or by supporting federal policies and legislation in the last year to aid assisted living caregivers. The recipients were honored at the 2022 Argentum Public Policy Institute Conference March 7-9 in Washington, D.C.

The 2022 recipients: