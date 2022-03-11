Industry group honors 10 'Champions of Seniors' 

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Argentum, a national trade association for senior living facilities, recently honored 10 recipients with its 2022 Champions of Seniors Award.
The awardees all have promoted the cause of senior living through daily work as state-based senior living advocates or by supporting federal policies and legislation in the last year to aid assisted living caregivers. The recipients were honored at the 2022 Argentum Public Policy Institute Conference March 7-9 in Washington, D.C.
The 2022 recipients:
- Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine
- Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
- Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass.
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.
- Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va.
- Karen Barno, president and chief executive officer of the Arizona Assisted Living Federation of America
- Brian Doherty, president and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts Assisted Living Association
- Sally Michael, president of the California Assisted Living Association
- Margie Zelenak, executive director of the Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association