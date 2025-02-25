How Cleveland Clinic's geriatric ED model reduced admissions 42%

Cleveland Clinic's geriatric emergency department model led to an overall reduction in admissions of older ED patients of 42%, and reduced the odds of admission for older ED observational patients by 73%.

Older ED patients have higher admission rates than any other age group and hospitalizations can result in complications, delirium, declining function and loss of independence. These higher admission rates can also be a significant cost to the system.

The Geriatric Emergency Department model focuses on admitting only the older patients with the highest acuity. It provides a standardized approach to care, ensures optimal transitions and focuses on minimizing the risk of complications for those who require an inpatient bed, according to an article published on the ACEP Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation website.

The program utilizes EHR integration with all the care initiatives, provides early delirium detection, improves transition of care and geriatric emergency care education. The model has each emergency department dedicated a geriatric ED unit, a geriatric practitioner and physician, a geriatrics champion model and a geriatric-focused observation unit. It is being used in all 13 of Cleveland Clinic's EDs and the results have been good for geriatric patients, according to the report.