High-performing nursing homes, by state: US News

California has the most highly rated nursing homes in the U.S., followed by Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report's "2025 Best Nursing Homes" ratings, published Nov. 12.

U.S. News used CMS quality measures data to evaluate nearly 15,000 nursing homes, factoring in resident care, safety, outcomes, staffing levels, use of antipsychotic medications and ER visit prevention. Read the full methodology here.



U.S. News found that nearly half of all nursing homes were non-compliant with federal regulations requiring eight registered nurse-staffing hours each day, according to the news release.



Here are the number of high-performing nursing homes, by state, for both short and long-term care, per U.S. News: