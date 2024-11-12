High-performing nursing homes, by state: US News

Elizabeth Gregerson -

California has the most highly rated nursing homes in the U.S., followed by Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report's "2025 Best Nursing Homes" ratings, published Nov. 12. 

U.S. News used CMS quality measures data to evaluate nearly 15,000 nursing homes, factoring in resident care, safety, outcomes, staffing levels, use of antipsychotic medications and ER visit prevention. Read the full methodology here

U.S. News found that nearly half of all nursing homes were non-compliant with federal regulations requiring eight registered nurse-staffing hours each day, according to the news release.

Here are the number of high-performing nursing homes, by state, for both short and long-term care, per U.S. News:

          State             High-performing nursing homes     Total nursing homes rated  
Alabama 18 213
Alaska 5 12
Arizona 49 137
Arkansas 15 215
California 346 1,108
Colorado 49 199
Connecticut 42 194
Delaware 15 42
District of Columbia 7 16
Florida 212 693
Georgia 31 335
Hawaii 20 36
Idaho 23 72
Illinois 95 661
Indiana 81 506
Iowa 55 387
Kansas 49 291
Kentucky  36 266
Louisiana 10 264
Maine 17 76
Maryland 56 218
Massachusetts 85 342
Michigan 97 416
Minnesota 83 288
Mississippi 13 201
Missouri 46 461
Montana 4 57
Nebraska 38 180
Nevada 14 61
New Hampshire 15 73
New Jersey 108 338
New Mexico 6 65
New York 134 586
North Carolina 85 414
North Dakota 11 72
Ohio 124 842
Oklahoma 22 280
Oregon 41 106
Pennsylvania 170 664
Rhode Island 8 68
South Carolina 41 185
South Dakota 5 88
Tennessee 67 299
Texas 125 1,137
Utah 39 91
Vermont 11 34
Virginia 67 287
Washington 57 189
West Virginia 8 118
Wisconsin 75 318
Wyoming 3 33

 

