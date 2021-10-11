ClearSky Health announces new 30-bed rehabilitation hospital in Texas

ClearSky Health, a leading rehabilitative healthcare provider, announced plans Oct. 8 to build a 30-bed rehabilitation hospital in Waxahachie, Texas.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Waxahachie will provide rehabilitative care to about 650 patients annually who are living with disabling injuries or illnesses.

"The facility will be a great addition to our medical community in meeting our citizens’ healthcare needs," said Doug Barnes, mayor of Waxahachie. "Our city is experiencing tremendous growth, and the need for quality healthcare remains important. ClearSky Health joins us in continuing to meet these needs by providing a continuum of healthcare for our citizens."

Groundbreaking is set to take place in the coming months, with the facility's opening expected in winter 2022.