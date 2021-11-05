CDC, Hartford launch $500M initiative to support nursing homes

The CDC and Hartford Foundation have pledged $500 million toward an initiative that aims to reduce the spread of infections in nursing homes and address long-term staffing issues.

The initiative is part of a $2.1 billion effort by the CDC to bolster infection control and prevention efforts. "Strike teams" will be formed to assist nursing homes and long term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and labor shortages through the funding.

Funding was distributed during the last week of October to epidemiology and laboratory capacity programs in 64 state and local health departments, CDC officials reported during a Nov. 2 call with more than 560 healthcare leaders.

The participants included federal officials, state health department officials, LeadingAge state partners, American Healthcare Association state affiliates and The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine representatives.

A majority of the meeting featured a panel of speakers from four states, highlighting strike teams and related efforts. Leaders said strike team members must include experts familiar with long-term care environments, and partnerships should meet and communicate on an ongoing basis, not just when outbreaks occur.