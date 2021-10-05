California reforms hospice laws in light of abuse, fraud investigations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills into law Oct. 4 mandating a licensing moratorium and cracking down on kickbacks and patient recruiting schemes in the state's hospice care, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The laws were prompted by a Dec. 9, 2020, investigation by the Times that exposed "explosive growth" in hospice as a multibillion-dollar business dominated by profits, resulting in widespread fraud, negligence and mistreatment.

An extensive examination from the state's auditor is also underway to identify problems and improve licensing and oversight.

The licensing moratorium is set to remain in effect for 365 days following the publication of the state's audit, which is tentatively scheduled for March. The goals of the audit include: