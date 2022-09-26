Biden-Harris administration release more nursing home ownership data to the public

For the first time, officials, researchers and the public can see data about who owns Medicare-certified nursing homes across nursing home locations. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making more ownership data publicly available, according to a CMS release, Sept. 26.

The data release is part of the Biden-Harris administration's initiative to improve nursing home transparency, safety, quality and accountability. The data covers ownership of approximately 15,000 nursing homes certified as Medicare Skilled Nursing Facility.

The data will be updated monthly on data.cms.gov.