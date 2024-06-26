Baptist Health opens 1st new hospital in 33 years

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health opened a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Louisville.

"It's been 33 years since Baptist Health cut the ribbon on a newly constructed hospital," Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO, said in a June 25 system news release. "This project is a sterling example of meeting strategic goals by marrying next-generation healthcare with improving access to care to meet the needs of our communities."

The Baptist Health Rehabilitation Hospital houses private patient rooms, therapy gym, an in-house pharmacy, a dayroom area and other amenities.