6 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Holy Name Medical Center (Hackensack, N.J.) is seeking a post-acute care billing representative. 

2. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a post-acute care transition specialist. 

3. Texas Health Resources (Dallas) is seeking a post-acute care rehabilitation graduate resident.

4. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) is seeking a case manager.

5. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Ohio, Ill.) is seeking a manager of post-acute care operations.

6. Ascension (St. Louis) is seeking an outpatient and post-acute care accreditation manager.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles