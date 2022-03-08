6 systems seeking post-acute care talent 

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Holy Name Medical Center (Hackensack, N.J.) is seeking a post-acute care billing representative.

2. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a post-acute care transition specialist.

3. Texas Health Resources (Dallas) is seeking a post-acute care rehabilitation graduate resident.

4. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) is seeking a case manager.

5. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Ohio, Ill.) is seeking a manager of post-acute care operations.

6. Ascension (St. Louis) is seeking an outpatient and post-acute care accreditation manager.