Improving the at-home care industry in the U.S. rests on confronting six challenges, the AARP said May 3.

The six main roadblocks faced by caregivers are:

1. Navigating the caregiving world is "complex and confusing"

2. The lack of workplace support

3. The high financial cost of care

4. The shortage of "well trained, reliable" caregivers

5. Limited transportation

6. Systemic inequity exacerbates disparities in the caregiving world