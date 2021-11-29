6 recent studies on post-acute care 

Recent studies on post-acute care have focused on quality of care in private-equity owned nursing homes, medical school residents' knowledge of nursing facilities and more.

Here are six recent studies on post-acute care:

1. Private equity-owned nursing homes saw an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations among long-term residents and an increase in Medicare costs, an investigation published Nov. 19 in JAMA Health Forum found.

2. Only 55 percent of medical school residents reported consistently completing discharge summaries for hospitalized patients being transferred to skilled nursing facilities, a study published in the November issue of Journal of the American Medical Directors Association found.

3. Caregiver support can lower risk of extended nursing home stays, a Nov. 15 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found.

4. Nursing homes alone have seen an industry employment level drop by 221,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a Nov. 10 report released by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

5. While telehealth in nursing homes helps reduce stress among nursing home residents and expand access to care, there are also a number of drawbacks, according to a study published in the Applied Clinical Informatics journal.

6. Eighty percent of short-term nursing home residents said although they received and understood discharge instructions, they experienced gaps in preparation and care coordination, according to an October 2021 survey conducted by the United Hospital Fund.