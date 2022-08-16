5 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Cardinal Health, based in Dublin, Ohio, is seeking a senior consultant for clinical operations in Georgia.

2. Convatec, based in England, is seeking a territory manager for its post-acute division in Boston.

3. TeamHealth, based in Knoxville, Tenn., is seeking a post-acute care physician in Wichita, Kan.

4. American Hospital Association, based in Chicago, is seeking a senior associate director of policy for post-acute payment in Washington, D.C.

5. CareCentrix, based in Hartford, Conn., is seeking a medical director of post-acute care.