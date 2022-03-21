5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages

Cailey Gleeson (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Alaska has the highest proportion of facilities reporting nursing home staff shortages in the U.S., while California has the lowest, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found.

The findings, published March 18, analyzed national staff shortage data trends from May 2020 through Feb. 27. 

Five states with the highest percentage of nursing facilities reporting any staffing shortages:

1. Alaska — 73 percent

2. Minnesota — 64 percent

3. Kansas — 59 percent

4. Washington — 59 percent

5. Wyoming — 57 percent

Five states with the lowest percentage of nursing facilities reporting any staffing shortages:

1. California — 3 percent

2. Connecticut — 4 percent 

3. Massachusetts — 9 percent

4. Texas — 10 percent

5. New Jersey — 10 percent




Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles