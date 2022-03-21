5 states reporting highest, lowest nursing home staff shortages

Alaska has the highest proportion of facilities reporting nursing home staff shortages in the U.S., while California has the lowest, a new analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation found.

The findings, published March 18, analyzed national staff shortage data trends from May 2020 through Feb. 27.

Five states with the highest percentage of nursing facilities reporting any staffing shortages:

1. Alaska — 73 percent

2. Minnesota — 64 percent

3. Kansas — 59 percent

4. Washington — 59 percent

5. Wyoming — 57 percent

Five states with the lowest percentage of nursing facilities reporting any staffing shortages:

1. California — 3 percent

2. Connecticut — 4 percent

3. Massachusetts — 9 percent

4. Texas — 10 percent

5. New Jersey — 10 percent







