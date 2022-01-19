5 states facing highest, lowest weekly nursing home COVID-19 positivity rates 

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Maryland ranks the highest among U.S. states and the District of Columbia for nursing home residents testing positive for COVID-19 weekly in the nation, and Montana ranks the lowest, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated Jan. 2.
Highest weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 residents:
1. Maryland - 38.47
2. New Jersey - 33.74
3. Georgia - 21.19
4. Illinois - 17.74
5. Rhode Island - 17.10
Lowest weekly confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 residents:
1. Montana - 0.24
2. Wyoming - 0.58
3. New Mexico - 1.30
4. North Dakota - 2.99
5. Utah - 3.36