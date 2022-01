Pennsylvania has the highest number of nursing home residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to weekly data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last updated Jan. 12.

Here are the five states with the highest COVID-19 deaths:

1. Pennsylvania - 10,616

2. California - 9,431

3. New York - 9,038

4. Texas - 9,466

5. Ohio - 8,541