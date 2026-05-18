4 ways to improve surgery outcomes for older adults: Study

A recent study found that structured programs for common post-surgery hazards for older adults were linked to reduced complications and shorter hospital stays.

The study, published May 12 in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, analyzed 67 studies on seven key components of older adult surgical care.

Here are four key findings:

1. Multicomponent delirium prevention screenings reduced postoperative delirium incidence, with a relative risk reduction of 33.2%, with the greatest reductions being in vascular populations.

2. Structure fall prevention programs avoided an average of $14,600 per 1,000 patient-days.

3. Aspiration prevention reduced pneumonia from 5.1% to 0.9%. Aspiration accounts for up to 80% of pneumonia in older adults.

4. Standardized bowel regimens achieved approximately 95% return of bowel function by day three post-operation and had an estimated cost of $17.

The American College of Surgeons Geriatric Surgery Verification Program created protocols for adults 65 and older to help them recover post-surgery. The GSV program includes protocols for delirium prevention, routine delirium screening, minimizing potentially inappropriate medications, fall prevention, aspiration precautions, bowel regimen and the frequent use of incentive spirometry.

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