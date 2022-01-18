4 states announce new COVID-19 guidelines for nursing homes 

Several states have recently announced new guidelines and initiatives to combat rising COVID-19 infections among residents and staff at nursing homes.

COVID-19 infections are rising in nursing homes nationwide, with the CDC reporting 32,061 new confirmed cases amongst residents and 57,243 new cases among nursing-home staffers the week ending Jan. 9.

Case levels are nearing records nationwide. The highest weekly level recording for nursing home resident cases was over 34,000 in December 2020. CDC data also showed 57,243 new cases among nursing-home staffers, which is nearly double the December 2020 peak.

Here are four states that have recently announced new guidelines or initiatives in an attempt to curb the spread:

1. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Jan. 12 all regular staff, volunteers, and vendors at nursing homes will be tested twice a week when community transmission is high regardless of vaccination status. All visitors will also need to provide proof of a negative test, or be tested at the facility with a rapid test.

2. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolfe announced the launch of the Long-Term Care Resiliency, Infrastructure Supports, and Empowerment program on Jan. 11. The initiative aims to aid nursing homes in implementing infection prevention and control and emergency preparedness best practices; building a sustainable outbreak response operation; and promoting professional development and a resilient long-term care facility workforce.

3. The New York Department of Health issued updated guidelines Jan. 12, including a new guideline requiring all visitors to show proof of a negative test.

4. Rhode Island health officials mandated all nursing home visitors must either show a negative test or proof of vaccination status, the Newport Buzz reported Jan. 10.