18 SNF staff charged after patient's death

At least 18 staffers at Colonial Heights (Va.) Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have been charged with elder abuse and neglect after a patient death, The Progress-Index reported Dec. 18.

On Dec. 18, the facility was raided by police, the attorney general’s Elder Abuse Task Force and the Virginia Department of Health Professions. Five staffers, including the director, were arrested, police said. The charges range from misdemeanors including falsifying records to obstructing the legal process, as well as felony counts of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults.

Police began investigating the facility Oct. 5 after a report of possible elder abuse and neglect was made by the family members of a discharged patient. The patient died Oct. 29 while the investigation was ongoing, ABC affiliate WRIC reported.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, a spokesperson with the Colonial Heights Police Department said 16 people have been arrested out of 18.

"The Virginia Department of Health has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on the current investigation of Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Home," an agency spokesperson told ABC affiliate WRIC. "Independent of law enforcement, VDH’s Office of Licensure and Certification is currently conducting an investigation into this provider. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, VDH cannot comment further on this matter at this time."

Becker's reached out to Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and will update this story if more information becomes available.