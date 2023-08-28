10 top rehab hospitals in Florida

Here are the top 10 rehabilitation hospitals in Florida, according to U.S. News & World Report's 2023 annual rankings.

For its 33rd annual rankings, U.S. News compared nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide in 15 adult specialties. Here are the top ranked rehabilitation hospitals in the Sunshine State:

  1. Orlando Regional Medical Center

  2. Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville

  3. Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood

  4. Sarasota Memorial Hospital

  5. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami 

  6. AdventHealth Daytona Beach

  7. UF Health Rehab Hospital in Gainesville

  8. NCH Baker Hospital in Naples

  9. AdventHealth Tampa

  10. AdventHealth Orlando

