10 top reasons for hospitalization for older adults

Sepsis ranked as the most common reason for hospitalization among older adults, a KFF report found.

The report is based on data from the American Hospital Association annual survey, the American Medical Association physician practice benchmark survey, the Census Bureau delineation files and population estimates, the healthcare cost and utilization project national inpatient samples, RAND hospital data and other sources.

Here are the 10 most common inpatient diagnoses per 100,000 patients:

Ages 65-74

Sepsis — 1,692

COVID-19 — 994

Heart failure — 755

Arrhythmia — 498

Heart attack — 480

Osteoarthrisis — 431

Ischemic stroke — 419

Spondylopathies — 372

Diabetes with complication — 370

Acute or unspecific kidney failure — 369

Ages 75 and older

Sepsis — 3,221

Heart failure — 2,180

COVID-19 — 1,629

Arrhythmia — 1,068

Fracture of the neck of the femur — 939

Ischemic stroke — 927

Urinary tract infection — 898

Acute or unspecific kidney failure — 829

Pneumonia — 763

Heart attack — 749