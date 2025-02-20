10 top reasons for hospitalization for older adults

Sepsis ranked as the most common reason for hospitalization among older adults, a KFF report found.
The report is based on data from the American Hospital Association annual survey, the American Medical Association physician practice benchmark survey, the Census Bureau delineation files and population estimates, the healthcare cost and utilization project national inpatient samples, RAND hospital data and other sources.
Here are the 10 most common inpatient diagnoses per 100,000 patients:
Ages 65-74
Sepsis — 1,692
COVID-19 — 994
Heart failure — 755
Arrhythmia — 498
Heart attack — 480
Osteoarthrisis — 431
Ischemic stroke — 419
Spondylopathies — 372
Diabetes with complication — 370
Acute or unspecific kidney failure — 369
Ages 75 and older
Sepsis — 3,221
Heart failure — 2,180
COVID-19 — 1,629
Arrhythmia — 1,068
Fracture of the neck of the femur — 939
Ischemic stroke — 927
Urinary tract infection — 898
Acute or unspecific kidney failure — 829
Pneumonia — 763
Heart attack — 749