10 places in US with the highest, lowest in-home care rates

The national median cost for homemaker services is $59,488 per year, according to data included in insurance company Genworth's annual survey.

For the 2021 Cost of Care Survey, conducted by CareScout, a long-term care support services provider owned by Genworth, researchers contacted 67,742 providers to complete 14,698 surveys of nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, adult day health facilities and home care providers from June to November 2021.

Here are five places in the U.S with the highest annual median cost for homemaker services:

1. Minnesota – $80,080

2. Washington – $78,570

3. Colorado – $76,648

4. California – $73,216

5. New Hampshire – $72,072

(tie) Oregon – $72,072

Five places with the lowest median cost for homemaker services:

1. South Carolina – $53,196

2. North Carolina – $52,624

3. Georgia – $51,480

4. Arkansas – $50,222

5. Mississippi – $45,760